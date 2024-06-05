Everyone’s help need with cemetery upkeep Published 10:06 am Wednesday, June 5, 2024

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

In the New Enon Community we have three cemeteries within a one-mile radius of each

other. There are many stories to be told.

The oldest is back in the woods behind the New Enon Church. Many were buried both

black and white with sand stones. My grandfather Jim Jones is one of the residents.

The last time we gathered together to do a much needed cleanup, was when Mary Ellen

Morgan and Bishop E.M. Fondren Sr. were still alive. My brothers Elvage and Keith

Fondren remade the arch to enter into the cemetery along with Gregory Langham.

We are thankful for those who put time and money into keeping the driveway clean of

debris, Mr. James Vaxter, Elvage N. Fondren, Robert McKinney. The beauty of our

cemeteries is a quiet place of contentment.

The old New Enon Cemetery is historical, a place that invites you to come and sit a

spell. We are working to get a place at East Batesville Cemetery. Many people think

these cemeteries are free, they are not, someone has to put in labor for the upkeep.

Young people of today have no concept of the love it takes to care for the past or the

incoming future residents. Someone must continue to take on this awesome job of

caretaker, because those of us who are moving into a new direction are seeing the

lights dim, our pace slows to a crawl, but we continue to press our way.