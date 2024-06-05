Everyone’s help need with cemetery upkeep
Published 10:06 am Wednesday, June 5, 2024
By Mary Murphy
New Enon Community
In the New Enon Community we have three cemeteries within a one-mile radius of each
other. There are many stories to be told.
The oldest is back in the woods behind the New Enon Church. Many were buried both
black and white with sand stones. My grandfather Jim Jones is one of the residents.
The last time we gathered together to do a much needed cleanup, was when Mary Ellen
Morgan and Bishop E.M. Fondren Sr. were still alive. My brothers Elvage and Keith
Fondren remade the arch to enter into the cemetery along with Gregory Langham.
We are thankful for those who put time and money into keeping the driveway clean of
debris, Mr. James Vaxter, Elvage N. Fondren, Robert McKinney. The beauty of our
cemeteries is a quiet place of contentment.
The old New Enon Cemetery is historical, a place that invites you to come and sit a
spell. We are working to get a place at East Batesville Cemetery. Many people think
these cemeteries are free, they are not, someone has to put in labor for the upkeep.
Young people of today have no concept of the love it takes to care for the past or the
incoming future residents. Someone must continue to take on this awesome job of
caretaker, because those of us who are moving into a new direction are seeing the
lights dim, our pace slows to a crawl, but we continue to press our way.