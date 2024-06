Community Service Award Published 9:16 am Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Spring 2024 graduate Liz Alexander (center) recently received the Most Impactful Community

Service Award on behalf of the nursing program at Northwest Community College and the

Mississippi Organization for Associate Nursing Degree Nursing. Presenting the award was

MOSA president Mollie Henson of Pope, and secretary Brandi Taylor of Hernando. (Lesley

Thweatt)