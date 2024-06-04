Scammon, Williams post season honors

Published 4:08 pm Tuesday, June 4, 2024

By Staff reports

Post season honors for two North Delta School baseball players was recognized last week as Baylor Scammon and Herron Williams were named to the MAIS Class 4A team.

  Scammon, a senior infielder, led the 25-10 Green Wave in six offensive categories including batting average (.478) on base percentage (.617) home runs (4) stolen bases (30) runs (58) and doubles (17) to go along with 36 runs driven in.

Williams, a junior infielder, was second on the team behind Scammon with a .438 batting average with 40 runs, 34 RBI’s, ten doubles and two home runs. 

