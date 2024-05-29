NP students get signing bonuses Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2024

On May 13, Skills That Pay, an awareness campaign run by The Skills Foundation, in partnership with Tennessee Valley Authority, presented graduating seniors at North Panola High School with signing bonuses to celebrate the students’ commitment to their future and their choice to enter essential, hands-on professions that contribute to the backbone of our communities.

Two high school seniors were awarded certificates of recognition, as well as a signing bonus of $1,000. The signing bonuses will assist with the cost of books, equipment, transportation, and living expenses as these students begin their careers.

The Skills Foundation launched Skills That Pay in the Pine Belt area in December 2022 to educate parents, students, and other stakeholders on the many benefits of working in skilled industries. In 2023, the campaign expanded its footprint to include North Mississippi.

Mississippi, like other states across the country, faces a significant shortage of workers in trade jobs due in part to the negative stigma that exists around skilled trades, as well as a lack of awareness of these fields.

“Mississippi has thousands of good-paying jobs in skilled sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. Along with competitive wages, obtaining jobs in these industries often require less than a four-year degree, which means less or no student debt, quicker earning potential, and more long-term stability. Skills That Pay seeks to better tell that story to encourage more Mississippians to pursue these careers,” said Executive Director Clifton Carroll.

The Skills Foundation of Mississippi is a non-profit focused on increasing the skilled workforce in the state. They work to engage private industry, communities, and state leaders to identify the highest-quality, in-demand career opportunities and encourage more Mississippians to pursue them.