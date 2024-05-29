Cemetery custodian praised for years of service Published 1:51 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Cemetery custodian praised for years of service

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Memorial Day Week brought many happy, graduation to many families, and social

gatherings to give the young graduates a time to enjoy their blessing.

We also celebrate our families who have lost many family members. Military families are

special, no one will ever know what they go through unless they walk in their shoes.

Anger can take hold when families are not close, even when the wind blows in any

direction, be patient and loving in the mist of their storm.

We continue to celebrate by remembering lives lost in the tragedies of war. Please hold

families close, because tomorrow is not promised. Another happy celebration, one of

our church members, G.W. Coleman Jr. was recognized for his timeless work ethic of

37 years as caregiver for the Crowder Cemetery in Crowder.

The community came together to celebrate all the hard work the committee has put

together for over 50 years. People have come from several states, to enjoy family and

friends. Many have passed on but the rewards of seeing a well-manicured cemetery

makes everyone proud. His job was so vast, it will be hard for someone to fill his role,

they must make it their own.

Mr. Coleman decided it was time to retire, he was a plumber by trade. He’s a widow of

six children, all successful in their own rights. He continues his service in his community

by having a small store to meet the needs of the people.

He continues to cut grass for some of his senior neighbors, he runs for those without

transportation. His church is his heart, he is chairman of finance, Sunday school

supervisor and Bible study.

Because of his faith he does not let health issues get In the way of serving the Lord. He

is loved and respected by many who believe in doing the right thing that life has to offer.