Brown completes Fire Academy Published 5:48 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Firefighter Landon M. Brown of the Batesville Fire Department is making a difference and has graduated Class 209 from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson.

The intense seven-week course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials, and other fire related topics.

The course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.