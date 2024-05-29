Batesville Municipal Court Published 4:27 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Batesville Municipal Court

Compiled by Brad Greer

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court proceedings Thursday, May 23, with Judge

Jay Westfaul presiding.

Zannie Lee Baker, 1031 Bethlehem Road, Batesville, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed

weapon and was fined $567.

Derrick Dewayne Brown, 107 Armstrong Street, Batesville, was issued an arrest warrant for

failing to appear on charges of possession of marijuana in a vehicle and loud music.

Teogerious Dequan Collins, 112 Dell Street, Batesville, pleaded guilty to carrying a

concealed weapon and was fined $567.

Earnest Lee Gleaton, 380-C Gleaton Road, Pope, pleaded guilty to open container, possession

of marijuana in a vehicle and no seatbelt and was fined $1,045.

Dennis Clarke Henderson, 210 Van Voris Street, Batesville, pleaded guilty to domestic

violence and was fined $417.

Alisha Helen Lantrip, 643 Westbrook Road, Courtland, had a (felony) third-offense DUI charge

continued.

Vanisha Nicole Pegues, 799 Belmont Road, Sardis, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in

a vehicle and was fined $683.

Steven Rex Whitworth, 116 Wilson Road, Batesville, had a (felony) grand larceny charge bound

over to the Panola Co. Circuit Court.

Rhashard Darwann Wright, 6801 25th Drive, Phoenix, AZ, had malicious mischief and

disorderly conduct charges continued.

Aaron Derelle Heffner, 306 Percyville Street, Sardis, was issued an arrest warrant for failing to

appear on a trespassing charge.

Conesha Shunta Hamilton, 114 Ozbirn Street, Batesville, had charges of disorderly conduct and

disobeying a lawful order continued.

Coriana Renise King, 100 Woods Street, Batesville, had charges of disorderly conduct and

disobeying a lawful order continued.

Traveion Terrell Kuykendall, 112 Jackson Street, Batesville, had charges of disorderly

conduct and disobeying a lawful order continued.

Taraneka Shanta Moore, 15228 Ballentine Road, Sardis, had a telephone harassment charge

dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Kristopher Elivn Ryals, 5227 Hwy. 51, Pope, had malicious mischief and trespassing

charges dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Lazavier Latron Sanford, 112 Jackson Street, Batesville, had disturbance of the peace and

resisting arrest charges continued.

Timbreneshia Quenshay Sanford, 114 Ozbirn Street, Batesville, had disorderly conduct and

resisting arrest charges continued.

Lanija Smallie, 322 Sherwood Drive, Batesville, had public drunkeness and disorderly

conduct charges continued.