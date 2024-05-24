Slade McDonald, 50 Published 8:38 am Friday, May 24, 2024

Slade McDonald, 50, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

A visitation will be held at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville on Saturday, May 25, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. to honor Slade’s life. The interment will follow the funeral service at Forrest Memorial Park.

He was born on October 13, 1973, to Fay McDonald and the late Willie B. McDonald, Sr. in Baton Rouge. Slade proudly served in the U.S. Navy in his early 20’s before embarking on a career in construction. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether he was hunting or fishing. His dedication to his work and hobbies exemplified his strong work ethic and commitment to everything pursued.

Slade will be dearly missed by his surviving family, including his mother, Fay McDonald of Batesville; his sister Laura Vidal of Germantown, TN; two brothers, Shane McDonald of Olive Branch, and Willie McDonald, Jr. of Denham Springs, LA; and his granddaughter, Aniah Grayer.

He is reunited in peace with his father Willie B. McDonald, Sr., and daughter Logan McDonald.