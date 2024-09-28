Titans vs. Dolphins Player Props & Odds – Week 4

Published 8:42 am Saturday, September 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Dolphins Player Props & Odds – Week 4

The Miami Dolphins are in action on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium.

Keep reading for the best performers in this outing between the Dolphins and the Titans, and what player prop bets to evaluate.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Tyler Boyd 23.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
DeAndre Hopkins 38.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Calvin Ridley 42.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Tony Pollard 51.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 15.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Josh Whyle 10.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 17.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Will Levis 196.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 16.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Tyjae Spears 22.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 12.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Bet on any of these player props, or create a same-game parlay, at BetMGM!

Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Devon Achane 56.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 22.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Tyreek Hill 53.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Jonnu Smith 14.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Jaylen Waddle 37.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Week 4 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds

Week 4 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds

Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins

Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow