Titans vs. Dolphins Player Props & Odds – Week 4 Published 8:42 am Saturday, September 28, 2024

The Miami Dolphins are in action on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium.

Keep reading for the best performers in this outing between the Dolphins and the Titans, and what player prop bets to evaluate.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Boyd – – 23.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) DeAndre Hopkins – – 38.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Calvin Ridley – – 42.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Tony Pollard – 51.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 15.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Josh Whyle – – 10.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Chigoziem Okonkwo – – 17.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Will Levis 196.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 16.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – Tyjae Spears – 22.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 12.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Bet on any of these player props, or create a same-game parlay, at BetMGM!

Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Devon Achane – 56.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 22.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Tyreek Hill – – 53.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Jonnu Smith – – 14.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Jaylen Waddle – – 37.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.