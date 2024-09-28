How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, Sept. 28: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:23 am Saturday, September 28, 2024

The New York Mets versus the Milwaukee Brewers is one of many strong options on today’s MLB slate.

Coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 28

Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85) at New York Yankees (93-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network

When: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (15-6, 3.27 ERA)

Luis Gil (15-6, 3.27 ERA) Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (11-3, 1.99 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (39-121) at Detroit Tigers (86-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network

When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: TBA

TBA White Sox Starter: Sean Burke (1-0, 1.93 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (76-84) at Chicago Cubs (82-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ

When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (4-12, 6.28 ERA)

Kyle Hendricks (4-12, 6.28 ERA) Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (2-2, 1.4 ERA)

Miami Marlins (60-100) at Toronto Blue Jays (74-86)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

SNET

When: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-7, 4.41 ERA)

Yariel Rodriguez (1-7, 4.41 ERA) Marlins Starter: Xzavion Curry (1-2, 5.02 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (82-78) at San Francisco Giants (79-81)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW

When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Blake Snell (5-3, 3.12 ERA)

Blake Snell (5-3, 3.12 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (8-8, 3.71 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (94-66) at Washington Nationals (70-90)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN

When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (10-12, 4.04 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore (10-12, 4.04 ERA) Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.56 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (79-81) at Boston Red Sox (80-80)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

NESN

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (9-15, 4.17 ERA)

Kutter Crawford (9-15, 4.17 ERA) Rays Starter: Shane Baz (3-3, 3.07 ERA)

Houston Astros (87-73) at Cleveland Guardians (92-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL

When: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (13-9, 3.8 ERA)

Ben Lively (13-9, 3.8 ERA) Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.55 ERA)

New York Mets (87-71) at Milwaukee Brewers (92-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX

When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Jared Koenig (9-4, 2.51 ERA)

Jared Koenig (9-4, 2.51 ERA) Mets Starter: José Quintana (10-9, 3.74 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (89-71) at Minnesota Twins (82-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX

When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 5.71 ERA)

Zebby Matthews (1-3, 5.71 ERA) Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-7, 3.74 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (85-75) at Atlanta Braves (87-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC

When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (8-5, 2.03 ERA)

Reynaldo López (8-5, 2.03 ERA) Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.03 ERA)

San Diego Padres (92-68) at Arizona Diamondbacks (88-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

ARID

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (3-4, 5.56 ERA)

Eduardo Rodríguez (3-4, 5.56 ERA) Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (96-64) at Colorado Rockies (61-99)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 3.38 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.96 ERA)

Texas Rangers (76-84) at Los Angeles Angels (63-97)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW

When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.29 ERA)

Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.29 ERA) Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.98 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (69-91) at Seattle Mariners (83-77)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (9-3, 2.89 ERA)

Bryan Woo (9-3, 2.89 ERA) Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (7-9, 4.99 ERA)

