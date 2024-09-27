Titans vs. Dolphins Monday Night Football: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 4
Published 8:49 pm Friday, September 27, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (0-3) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break their three-game losing skid in a game against the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Monday, September 30, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 36.5 points.
Before the Titans meet the Dolphins, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.
Titans vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dolphins (-1)
|36.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Dolphins (-1.5)
|36.5
|-118
|+100
|Bet365
|Dolphins (-1)
|36.5
|-115
|-105
Tennessee vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Monday, September 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Titans vs. Dolphins Betting Insights
- Tennessee has no wins against the spread this year.
- The Titans are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
- One of Tennessee’s three games has gone over the point total.
- Miami has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this year.
- None of Miami’s three games with a set total this season has gone over the point total.
