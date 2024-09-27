Titans vs. Dolphins Monday Night Football: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 4

The Tennessee Titans (0-3) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break their three-game losing skid in a game against the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Monday, September 30, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 36.5 points.

Before the Titans meet the Dolphins, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Titans vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Dolphins (-1) 36.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Dolphins (-1.5) 36.5 -118 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Dolphins (-1) 36.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Miami Game Info

  • When: Monday, September 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
  • TV Info: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has no wins against the spread this year.
  • The Titans are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
  • One of Tennessee’s three games has gone over the point total.
  • Miami has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Dolphins are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this year.
  • None of Miami’s three games with a set total this season has gone over the point total.

