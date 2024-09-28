How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 28 Published 3:06 am Saturday, September 28, 2024

Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will look to outdo Masyn Winn and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 164 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

The Cardinals’ .247 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 661 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.06 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.262 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Andre Pallante (8-8) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in seven innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

He’s going for his third quality start in a row.

Pallante will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has nine appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2024 Guardians W 2-1 Home Andre Pallante Gavin Williams 9/24/2024 Rockies W 7-3 Away Michael McGreevy Ryan Feltner 9/25/2024 Rockies W 5-2 Away Erick Fedde Austin Gomber 9/26/2024 Rockies L 10-8 Away Kyle Gibson Kyle Freeland 9/27/2024 Giants W 6-3 Away Miles Mikolas Landen Roupp 9/28/2024 Giants – Away Andre Pallante Tristan Beck 9/29/2024 Giants – Away Michael McGreevy Hayden Birdsong

