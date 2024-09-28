Cardinals vs. Giants: Betting Preview for Sept. 28 Published 4:26 am Saturday, September 28, 2024

The San Francisco Giants (79-81) and the St. Louis Cardinals (82-78) will square off on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Oracle Park, with Tristan Beck getting the ball for the Giants and Andre Pallante taking the hill for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 p.m. ET.

At -135, the Giants are listed as the moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (+115). The total for this contest is 7.5. The odds to hit the over are +100, while the odds are -120 to go under.

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Giants -135

Giants -135 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +115

Cardinals +115 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Pallante (8-8) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 20th start of the season.

He’s looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Pallante has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 164 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks 19th in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 661 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.262 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

