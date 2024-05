Crazy Colorful Contest Winners Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2024

1 of 5

Receiving prizes in Saturday’s Color Me Happy kids fun run and Touch a Truck event sponsored by Panola Partnership were (from left) Katie Capwell (3rd), Allie Capwell (2nd), and Mylee Kate Drummond (1st). They are pictured with judges Karin Hardin, Rev. Jerry Long, and Mayor Hal Ferrell.