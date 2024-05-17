South Panola wins 6A State Championship – first since back-to-back 5A titles Published 7:35 am Friday, May 17, 2024

For the first time in 16 years, South Panola softball can finally call themselves state champions again.

The Lady Tigers (30-5) capped off their storybook season with a 1-0 win over Hancock County Thursday at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg to capture its first 6A State title. South Panola won back-to-back 5A championships in 2007 and 2008.

With the score deadlocked at 0-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Nia Fondern belted her team leading eighth home run of the season to left center for the game winner.

Sophomore sensation Grady Beck Wilson handcuffed the Hawks for six innings before giving way to Sadie Bright in the seventh inning who slammed the door. Bright, who was named Most Valuable Player, struck out the first two batters before giving up a single and walk but fanned the final batter to end the game.

Wilson scattered three hits got into trouble in the sixth but a double play ended the threat