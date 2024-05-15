Republican train speeds away without rebels
Published 9:19 am Wednesday, May 15, 2024
By Harold Brummett
Denmark Star Route
The state Republican Party held its convention May 10 and 11. I went to Jackson with high
hopes and high expectations. The Lafayette County Republican Party, of whom none of us had
ever been to a convention before, was stymied by a lack of information about what was to
occur.
Through diligent investigation and dogged determination, some information was gathered about
not only what was to occur but also how the convention was supposed to run. Training that
scheduled to occur did not and the delegation was disappointed that we would not be read into
how the State Republican party worked.
First District met the night before to draw up a slate of delegates for the State Executive
Committee. The meeting was loud, long and raucous. This was wonderful democracy in action.
Watching the debate in a small house in Jackson it was everything a political debate should be.
The votes were counted and with a little luck, the rebels from the first district could have a say of
who was on the State Executive Committee.
It was not to be. We boarded at the railroad station and the train took off. We felt the kiss of
Judas as a few who were with us the night before decided the Lawyer Elite knew best and we
lost our advantage.
When leaving, I mentioned to the Conductor of the meeting it was a hell of a way to run a
railroad. He took offense to my comment and said it was not railroaded; the Governor himself
selected the slate of delegates – you simply did not have the votes. We didn’t.
I looked at the Republican National Convention delegates and there were several old familiar
names, and a long list of who’s who in state and federal government attending.
There were no news trucks with antennas pointing to the sky, no reporters vying for a quote
from the guest speaker Laura Trump. Hopefully there was some coverage somewhere but I did
not see it.
To save money at the next convention the Republicans should set mannequins with
bobbleheads in the chairs.