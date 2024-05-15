Property Transfers Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Property Transfers

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between May 6-10, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Tracy Michelle Moore to Philip Eugene Moore, Jr., Lot 190, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Estate of Charles Wren, Deceased, to Charmaine Wren Miles and Stephanie Rene Wren, Southwest Quarter of

Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Liliana McGee to Mary Kathleen Mitchell, Lots 2-11, Sardis Lake Estates, Section M.

Carolyn Ann Stokes to Shakela Wright, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3 and the Northeast Quarter of

Section 4, all in Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Joseph C. Johnson and Melissa L. Johnson to Joseph C. Johnson, Lot 161, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Joseph C. Johnson to Elijah L. Johnson, Lot 161, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Christopher and Ashley Reed to Brandon Henson and Erin Douglas, A fractional part of Section 18, Township 9

South, Range 6 West.

Druetto Construction, LLC to Antonius Dewade Thornton and La’Kira Desiree Thornton, Lot 92, Section D, Keating

Grove.

Nolan F. West to Nolan Evan West and Tabitha Peters West, A fractional part of Section 28, Township 8 South,

Range 7 West.

Chad Penrose, et ux. to Shannon Stelbrink, Lots 17 and 18, First Addition, Sunrise Hill Subdivision, Section 9,

Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

James A. “Sonny” Brown to Popper Properties, LLC, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 10

South, Range 7 West.

Martin Calderwood and Mary Calderwood to Amanda Lyn Alewine, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 6, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Marc E. McKay, Substituted Trustee, to 21st Mortgage Corporation 2.91 acres in Section 13, 14, and 23, Township 8

South, Range 8 West, Lot 19 of McIvor Valley Farms Subdivision.

Charles Spriggs to Brandy K. Smith, A fractional part of the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 16,

Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Marlon Jackson and April Jackson to Mia Shani Jackson, Fraction of the South Half of Section 24, Township 9 South,

Range 9 West.

Maribeth Stewart White to Maribeth Stewart White and Robert Byron Denley, Lots 118 and 120, Section B, Dogwood

Hills Subdivision.

Estate of Minnie Merle Dye to Larry Keith Dye, Parcel in the Northeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 South,

Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Southern Group, LLC to Karl Limberg, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7

West.

4W Fabrication, LLC, Evan West to Jake Brewer, A parcel of land lying and being situated in the Southwest Quarter

of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

John Wilson Jones and Bobby Lamar Bourland to Bobby Lamar Bourland, Northeast Quarter of Section 28, Township

7 South, Range 6 West.

David Trammell, Jr. to Betty Jean Trammell, A 1.27-acre parcel located in the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 6, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

William B. Wallace to Willie and Lashunda Black, Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 7

West.

Suzanne Freeman to Dawn Hardin, Lots 33 and 34, Section D, Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

DeBorah Armstrong to Joshua-Philip William Armstrong, A part of Section 18, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.