Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 1:26 pm Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

May 7

Pettit St., 65 year old male has fallen and hit his head.

Shamrock Dr., 57 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Jackson St., 21 year old male with Sickle Cell pain, Lifeguard has been toned.

May 8

Keating Rd., near Kroger, two vehicle accident, roadway is blocked.

May 9

Leonard St., elderly male subject advises he has chest pains.

Hwy. 35S, 83 year old male unresponsive.

Hwy. 6E., Captain D’s, general fire alarm.

Draper St., 85 year old subject with pain and weakness.

Hwy. 6 near Jiffy #4, vehicle accident with injuries.

Hadorn Rd., vehicle has struck a pedestrian.

Draper St., 41 year old female is unconscious.

May 10

James St., 92 year old female needs lift assist.

Jackson St., female subject has fallen.

Hwy. 6W, near Perkins St., vehicle accident, no other information.

Hwys. 6&51, near Circle K, pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle.

James St., 92 year old female needs lift assist again.

Hwy. 6 near Medical Center Dr., two vehicle accident with injuries.

Lakewood Dr., 18 year old has fallen from attic, has leg and rib pain.

Keating Rd., Kroger parking lot, BPD on site with female, has been in a fight and having

possible panic attack.

May 11

Medical Center Dr., fire alarm in boiler room, maintenance man on site.

Medical Center Dr., & House-Carlson Dr., two vehicle accident.

Rollins Dr., fire alarm sounding and caller says smoke is coming from attic.

Wal Mart, elderly female sweating and confused.

Power Dr., Fairfield Inn & Suites, general fire alarm.

Jones St., 90 year old female with hip pain.

Jackson St., 21 year old male with leg pain, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 6 & Medical Center Dr., vehicle is in roadway and smoking.

May 12

Shagbark Dr., 82 year old female is weak.

Panola Ave., First Baptist Church, 84 year old male has passed out, doctor is on scene.

Harmon Circle, 73 year old female is weak.

Draper St., 80 year old female with trouble breathing.

Jackson St., 55 year old female with swollen foot.

Tubbs Rd., 24 year old female with arm pain, possible insect bite.

Martinez St., 60 year old male unable to stand.

May 13

James St., lift assist only.

Medical Center Dr., Panola Hospital, odor of gas behind the hospital.

College St., Batesville Elementary School, teacher has passed out.

Hemlock Rd., subject has a head injury, Lifeguard reporting an extended response time.

Bill Wallace Rd., county requesting mutual aid, subject stuck in bathtub, Lifeguard and county

unable to lift with responders on scene.

Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, 28 year old female complaining of dizziness. Lifeguard is en route.

Bruce St., J.P. Hudson ball park, 30 year old female having a seizure.