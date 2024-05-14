SP playing for State Championship – Softball Tigers in 3-game series at Hattiesburg Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, May 14, 2024

The South Panola softball team retained their North 6A State title last week by sweeping Neshoba Central 6-0 and 5-3, but the Lady Tigers have unfinished business to take care of.

After falling to Northwest Rankin last year in the state finals, South Panola will look for some redemption and a chance to bring back a third state championship in school history, The Tigers will take on South State champ Hancock County in the best-of-three game series at the University of Southern Mississippi Sportsplex.

Game one of the series started Tuesday (May 14) with Game 2 set for Thursday at 2:15 p.m.. Game 3, if necessary, is set for Saturday with a time yet to be determined.

South Panola (28-5) is making its fifth state championship appearance. The Tigers won back-to-back 5A titles in 2007 and 2008 before falling to Harrison Central in 2015.

Hancock County meanwhile punched their ticket to the 6A finals by outlasting defending 5A State champion George County in three games. The Lady Hawks (22-4-1) are located in Kiln,

with its most famous alumni being former NFL star Brett Farve.