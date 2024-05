Nurses Pinned at Holmes Published 12:01 pm Tuesday, May 14, 2024

On Thursday, May 2, Holmes Community College held a pinning ceremony in the Corey Forum for the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) students from the Grenada Campus. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The ADN students receiving pins from Panola County were Lilly Morrow, Emma Evans, and Tiffany Tillman.