Code Enforcement Officer Sworn Published 7:49 am Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Judge Jay Westfaul administered the law enforcement oath to Hughey McDaniel last week during a session of Batesville Municipal Court. McDaniel, a retired Mississippi Highway Patrol officer, will serve in the Code Enforcement Office, responsible for routine inspections and policing the city for violations of property codes. McDaniel was a Batesville Police officer from 1992-99 before joining the state patrol.