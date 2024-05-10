Courtland man charged in credit card fraud Published 9:04 am Friday, May 10, 2024

On May 3, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business for a call on the 2200 block of Jackson Avenue regarding credit card fraud. An individual from out of state called regarding a charge on their card from this location.

After investigation, Ladarius Wren, 31, of Courtland, was arrested and charged with Credit Card Use to Defraud.

Wren was taken before a Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $3,000 bond.