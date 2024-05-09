Clear Creek Boat Ramp reopens at Sardis Lake in Northwest Mississippi Published 11:15 am Thursday, May 9, 2024

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announces that the boat ramp at Clear Creek has been reopened for public boat launching. Clear Creek is a popular access point for fishermen on the south side of Sardis Lake. The ramp was closed in March 2023 when a portion of the concrete surface collapsed. Sections of the ramp were removed and replaced with new concrete.

Visitors are advised to use caution when parking at the boat ramp. Damage to areas of the parking lot, including loose surface material, caused by heavy equipment usage during the ramp restoration, is being repaired.

For additional information, please contact the Sardis Lake Field Office at 662-563-4531.

