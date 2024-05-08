SP Track & Field Day Friday
Published 8:11 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Staff Report
The 2024 Track and Field Day will be held Friday, May 10, at Tiger Stadium on
the Robert H. Dunlap Field. If it rains, it will be postponed until Thursday, May
16.
The athletes parade onto the field and Superintendent Dr. Del Phillips will open the
ceremony at 9 a.m. Assistant Superintendent Jamone Edwards will deliver the
invocation, and P.R. Roberts will serve as the announcer for the events.
According to LaSherry Irby, Director of Special Education, the purpose of this
event is to contribute positively to the physical, social, and psychological
development of children with special needs.
“The participants will gain confidence and build an image associated with
success. In addition, it shows the athletes, as well as the public, what tremendous
accomplishments students can achieve,” Irby said.
The public is invited to attend this annual event.