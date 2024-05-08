SP Track & Field Day Friday Published 8:11 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Staff Report

The 2024 Track and Field Day will be held Friday, May 10, at Tiger Stadium on

the Robert H. Dunlap Field. If it rains, it will be postponed until Thursday, May

16.

The athletes parade onto the field and Superintendent Dr. Del Phillips will open the

ceremony at 9 a.m. Assistant Superintendent Jamone Edwards will deliver the

invocation, and P.R. Roberts will serve as the announcer for the events.

According to LaSherry Irby, Director of Special Education, the purpose of this

event is to contribute positively to the physical, social, and psychological

development of children with special needs.

“The participants will gain confidence and build an image associated with

success. In addition, it shows the athletes, as well as the public, what tremendous

accomplishments students can achieve,” Irby said.

The public is invited to attend this annual event.