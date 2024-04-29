Johnnie Kay Stephens, 78 Published 10:40 am Monday, April 29, 2024

Johnnie Kay Stephens, 78, of Sardis, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford.

Johnnie was born December 30, 1945, to the late John Jarrett and Evelyne Katherine Goforth Jarrett. A member of Como Church of Christ, Johnnie loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed reading in her spare time.

In addition to her parents, Johnnie was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Stephens, Sr. and her son, Barry Wayne Stephens.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her four children, Gina Kay Dulin, of Sardis, Wayne Stephens, Jr., of Tillatoba, Teresa Kay Powell, of Como, and Michael Burt Stephens, of Sardis; twelve grandchildre; and fifteen great-gradchildren.

There are no services planned at this time. Johnnie will be laid to rest in a private ceremony along with her husband at Fredonia Cemetery.