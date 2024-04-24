Property Transfers Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Property transfers between April 15-19, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Second Judicial District

Chris Lockley to Marc Lazar, Lot 34 and 35, Sardis Lake Estates.

Panola County Chancery Clerk to College Investments Co., Lots 45 to 48, Sardis Lake Estates,

Lying in Section 28, Township 8, Range 5.

Wilson & Associates, PLLC to GITSIT Real Property, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 9,

Township 9, Range 7 West, and is a fractional part of Lot 14, Block 13, Batesville.

M&R Farms of Meridian, LLC to Jessica M. Smith, Lot 409, Enid Shores Subdivision, Part D.

Dan Rowsey to Dan and Cynthia Roswey, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter, and a

fractional part of the Southeast Quarter, Section 19, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

JWH Enterprises, Inc. to Keith Dunham, Lots 5 and 6 of Block 21, Batesville.

Keith Dunham to Warehouse 3, LLC, Part of Lot 4, Block 21, Batesville, Part of the Southwest

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Keith Dunham to Warehouse 3, LLC, Part of Lot 1 and Part of Lot 8, Block 22, Batesville.

Keith Dunham to Warehouse 3, LLC, Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4 of Block 22, Batesville.

Barbara D. Perkins, et al. to Timothy Wayne Perkins and Vanessa Jean Perkins, A parcel in the

Southeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Haire, LLC to MaeMae Properties, LLC, All of Lot 8, Block 10, Batesville.

Paige Evans to Genevieve Glosenger and Donna Colatrella, A fractional part of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 23, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Patricia Neely, et al. to De Novo Investments, LLC, A part of the South Half of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 18 and a part of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 17, all in Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Cheryl James and Candice Fountain to Cheryl James and Candice Fountain, Lot 97, Section B,

Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Thomas Rowsey to Russell Rowsey, Northwest Quarter of the Northwest corner of Section 36,

Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Robert Tramel, Michael Tramel, and Kim Tramel to Patrick Tucker, Northeast Quarter of Section

8, Township 9 South, Range 5 West; Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range

5 West.

CBH Development, LLC to 1912 Leasing, LLC, Part of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter

of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Eugenia Sturdivant to James and Kristen Brewer, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

James Morris, et al. to James Morris, Southwest corner of the East Half of Section 35, Township

8, Range 8 West.

James Mills to Albert Mills, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 8 South,

Range 6 West.

Robert Chapman to LaToya Wright, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 9

South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Johnester Slater to Jessie Freeman, Part of Lot 6, Section 6, Township 7, Range 9.

William and Sherry Gaskin to John Schaefer, Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 2, Township 7, Range 6.

Long Land Investments to Phreshunna Gassion, 2 acres in Section 27, Township 6, Range 6.

Hart Agricultural Properties, LLC to David and Christy Moore, A parcel located in the Southwest

Quarter of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Sunflower Land Group, LLC to Hawthorne Place Investments, LLC and Delta Moon, LLC,

Fraction of Sections 7 and 8, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Carl Pollard to Jesus Bautista, 1 acre in Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

William and Jeanette Hays to The William and Jeanette Hays Joint Revocable Trust, A fraction

of Section 18, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Garry and Amanda Pope to Jeff and Tina Shaw, Lot 41, Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

Garry and Amanda Pope to Jeff and Tina Shaw, Lots 42 and 43, Section D, Hide-A-Way Hills

Subdivision.

Elizabeth Long to Nolan West, et al., Part of Section 18 and 19, Township 7 South, Range 9

West.

Jeffrey Jackson to Skilled Legacy Trust, Part of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.