Terry Rogers Leslie, 65 Published 2:13 pm Monday, April 22, 2024

Terry Rogers Leslie, 65, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

Funeral services for Terry will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery near Enid.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.