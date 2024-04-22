Federal probation officer has child porn charges filed Published 6:22 pm Monday, April 22, 2024

A federal probation officer from Water Valley faces child pornography charges in Lafayette County.

Lonnie Everill, 44, of Yalobusha County is accused of distributing and possessing child pornography.

The FBI filed a 12-page complaint on April 16 alleging Everill was using an online chat in an attempt to have sex with a 9-year-old girl from California.

On March 25, the FBI in Oxford was contacted by an FBI special agent in California regarding Everill. He had reportedly purchased a plane ticket to meet the girl in Fresno, CA, according to court records.

However, the “girl” he was allegedly chatting with was actually an undercover FBI agent.

The FBI was able to obtain 573 media files with 38 files of suspected child porn, some involving children as young as toddlers.

A preliminary and detention hearing was originally set for last week, but it has been rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Federal Courthouse in Oxford.