Federal probation officer has child porn charges filed

Published 6:22 pm Monday, April 22, 2024

By Alyssa Schnugg

A federal probation officer from Water Valley faces child pornography charges in Lafayette County.

Lonnie Everill, 44, of Yalobusha County is accused of distributing and possessing child pornography.

The FBI filed a 12-page complaint on April 16 alleging Everill was using an online chat in an attempt to have sex with a 9-year-old girl from California.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

On March 25, the FBI in Oxford was contacted by an FBI special agent in California regarding Everill. He had reportedly purchased a plane ticket to meet the girl in Fresno, CA,  according to court records.

However, the “girl” he was allegedly chatting with was actually an undercover FBI agent.

The FBI was able to obtain 573 media files with 38 files of suspected child porn, some involving children as young as toddlers.

A preliminary and detention hearing was originally set for last week, but it has been rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Federal Courthouse in Oxford.

 

More News

Annuals given winter care can become perennials

Como’s Ingle Tops Strike King Co-Angler Division at Grenada Lake event

Batesville student wins awards at Scholastic Art Competition

In Medicaid debate, look at fast growing rural mortality rates

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow