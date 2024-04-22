Como’s Ingle Tops Strike King Co-Angler Division at Grenada Lake event Published 1:38 pm Monday, April 22, 2024

Jeff Ingle of Como won the Strike King co-angler division and $1,274 Saturday, after bringing five bass to the scale that totaled 11 pounds, 8 ounces, in the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) Presented by T-H Marine on Grenada Lake .

Hosted by the Grenada Tourism Commission, the tournament was the second event of the season for the BFL Mississippi Division.

Boater Blake Hodge of Oxford caught a five-bass limit weighing 17 pounds, 6 ounces,Hodge earned $9,813, including the lucrative $7,000 Phoenix MLF Contingency Bonus, for the first place trophy.

The top 10 Strike King co-anglers finished:

1st: Jeff Ingle, Como, five bass, 11-8, $1,274

2nd: Troy Ladner, Bay Saint Louis, four bass, 7-8, $737

3rd: Brayden Gray, Pontotoc, three bass, 5-8, $424

4th: Christopher Daughdrill, Foxworth, two bass, 5-0, $297

5th: Thomas Smith, Brandon, three bass, 3-15, $255

6th: Joe Cornelius, Corinth, one bass, 3-9, $366

7th: Roy Steed, Madison, , one bass, 3-6, $212

8th: Auston Ballard, Smithville, two bass, 2-12, $191

9th: Randy Maples, Amory, one bass, 2-7, $170

10th: Ryan LeCompte, Picayune, two bass, 2-3, $149

Joe Cornelius of Corinth, earned the Berkley Big Bass co-angler award of $132, catching a bass that weighed in at 3 pounds, 9 ounces – the largest co-angler catch of the day.

After two events, Barrett Saunders of Hammond, LA, leads the Fishing Clash Mississippi Division Angler of the Year (AOY) race with 493 points, while Thomas Smith of Brandon, leads the Fishing Clash Mississippi Division Co-Angler of the Year race with 493 points.

The next event for BFL Mississippi Division anglers will be held May 11, at Sardis Lake in Sardis. To register for the event as a boater or a co-angler, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com or call (270)-252-1000.

The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five tournament winners of each qualifying event, will qualify for the Oct. 17-19 BFL Regional tournament on Wright Patman Lake in Texarkana, TX.

Boaters will fish for a top award of $60,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro with a 200-horsepower Mercury or Suzuki outboard and $10,000, while co-anglers will compete for a top award of $50,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro with a 200-horsepower Mercury or Suzuki outboard.

The 2024 Phoenix BFL Presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 events throughout the season, five qualifying tournaments in each division.

The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five qualifying event winners, will advance to one of six BFL Regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American.

Proud sponsors of the 2024 MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine include: 7Brew, Abu Garcia, B&W Trailer Hitches, Berkley, BUBBA, E3, Epic Baits, Fishing Clash, General Tire, GSM Outdoors, Lew’s, Mercury, Mossy Oak, Onyx, Phoenix, Polaris, Power-Pole, Strike King, Suzuki, Tackle Warehouse, T-H Marine, Toyota and YETI.

For complete details and updated tournament information, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.