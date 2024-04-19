Panola County Jail Log Published 11:00 am Friday, April 19, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

April 8

Tyteanna Lynette Smith, 115 Magnolia Circle, Batessville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

April 9

Chrissarious Jaylon Powell, 66 Pegues Circle, Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Cladasia Nakay Anderson, 66 Pegues Circle, Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Pierre Sinclaire Conner, 370 Ford Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault.

Tracy Baker, 211 King St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of

paraphernalia, and trespassing.

Jawon Quatrel Kuykendall, 619 Anderson St., Marks, charged with DUI, careless driving, and possession of

marijuana in a motor vehicle.

April 10

Kevin Dwayne Johnson, Jr., 9 Ramsey Circle, Sardis, charged with simple assault by threats.

Markanius Dashun Harrell, 503 S. Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with minor in possession of a firearm.

Kevin Dewayne Cook, 427 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with minor in possession of a firearm.

Dennis Lawrence Tribble, 744 Rockhill Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Tyler Houston Bright, 3469 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of alcohol by a minor.

April 11

Richard Sandiford Presley, 306 Crestfield Rd., Coldwater, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance

and held on a warrant (failure to appear).

Markanvius Dahsun Harrell, 503 S. Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with simple assault by threats.

Robert Earl Boggy, 52A Lafferty Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Quartez Dashawn Russell, 125 N. Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Shermain Lee Clemons, 901 Herron Rd., Courland, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

April 12

Dedric Leon Sanford, 64 Otto Sanford Subdivision, Courtland, charged with careless driving and no drivers license.

Alisa M. Petty, 12871B Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Henrietta Anderson, 2400 Springhill Rd., Crenshaw, arrested on a bench warrant.

Johnny Mathis Harris, 182A Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by

a felon.

Martarious Deunta Lamar, 57 James Lamar Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

April 13

Rebecca Lee Mayer, 1216 Terza Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Matilde Alonzo Borja, Jr., 5758 Cherokee Dr., Horn Lake, arrested on a bench warrant.

Blake Aaron White, 101 Sunrise Cove, Batesville, charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct/failure

to comply, and felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

Ambria Lashay Arnold, 413 James St., Crenshaw, charged with disorderly conduct, no seatbelt, no drivers license

and no insurance.

Jacquelyn Lee Pouncey, 129 Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Tyeshia Nasha Williams, 573 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Brittany Sharnee Jackson, 421 Dewberry St.., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a business.

April 14

Henry Patterson, 2365 Mosier Rd., Enid, charged with open container and felony possession of a controlled

substance.

James Anthony Ladd, II, 84C Azzie Lee Rd., Courtland, charged with domestic violence.

Taraneka Shanta Moore, 15228 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with telephone harassment.

Tyler Weston Hatley, 107 Central St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant (detention order).

Lenarian Zeriah Goins, 150 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and speeding.

Gary Buster Pate, 138 Spring Hill Rd., Grenada, charged with disturbance of the peace.