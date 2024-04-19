Batesville student wins awards at Scholastic Art Competition Published 1:11 pm Friday, April 19, 2024

The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) Visual Arts students recently received 99 awards in the prestigious 2024 Regional Scholastic Art Competition hosted by The Mississippi Museum of Art.

Neon Camp, a senior from Batesville won 2 Gold Keys and 2 Honorable Mentions.

American Visions and Gold Key award winners will be on display at the Mississippi Museum of Art March 27th thru May 5th and will advance to the national competition.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. The Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to identify students with exceptional artistic and literary talent and present their remarkable work to the world through the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. The Awards give students opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication, and scholarships. In 2023, students across the United States and Canada entered more than 300,000 original works in 28 different categories of art and writing.

MSA is an eleventh and twelfth grade visual and performing arts residential, public high school located in Brookhaven, MS. Students not only meet and exceed the traditional Mississippi high school curriculum, they receive special instruction in visual arts, vocal music, dance, writing/literary arts, filmmaking/media arts and theatre. MSA also has a “Collegiate Academy” program where qualified students can earn their high school diploma and an associate degree at the same time at no cost! In addition to MSA students winning awards for their work on the state, regional and national levels, the school consistently has one of the highest ACT averages in the state.

Students interested in MSA apply their sophomore year. MSA will be holding additional auditions for 10th graders interested in dance and theatre on June 4th.

MSA also offers a Summer Camp for rising 8th-10th graders with scholarships available.