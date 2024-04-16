Picking in Batesville Published 10:18 pm Tuesday, April 16, 2024

The cast of the one of the longest and most watched television series in the country spent Tuesday in Batesville, filming at the home of Harvey and Linda Pinkston on Watts Street. Harvey was chosen by the producers of American Pickers as a feature for an upcoming episode, probably in about six months on the History Channel. American Pickers has logged 25 seasons in the past 14 years under the direction Mike Wolfe, perhaps the most recognized “picker” in America. Wolfe and his associates travel the highways and backroads of the country searching for collectors of Americana memorabilia and telling the stories of their fellow pickers, and how they amassed their collections. Along the way, the crew meets quirky characters, listens to touching stories, and celebrates treasures found in old sheds, basements, attics, and in a myriad of other places. Harvey is known locally for his collection of regional oddities and historical pieces, items he has purchased (and often given to others) over the past five decades. Legal caveats do not allow for photos to be taken during the actual filming of a show, but production assistant Cody Holland obtained permission for The Panolian to photograph the Pinkstons with the cast before cameras began rolling. Pictured are (from left) Harvey, Mike Wolfe, Linda, Robbie Wolfe, and Jon “Jersey” Szalay. Mike’s dog Francie, well known to regular show viewers, also enjoyed visiting Batesville.