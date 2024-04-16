Lady Tigers finish undefeated in region Published 10:24 pm Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Cutline: Presley Gammel makes contact for the Lady Tigers last week against Lake Cormorant. South Panola softball finished 11-0 in 6A Region 1 games. (Kendall Bowlin)

Grady Beck Wilson hurls perfect game

By Brad Greer

South Panola capped off an undefeated Region 1-6A softball slate with three wins last week to improve to 22-3 and 11-0 in region play.

The No.1 6A Lady Tigers conclude the regular season this week against Choctaw Central Tuesday (April 16) at home.

The Lady Tigers blanked Center Hill at home Thursday 15-0 in three innings followed by a 11-1 road victory over Grenada Friday.

Kailey McKinney and Hailey Heafner combined for seven RBI’s while Nia Fondern added her third home run of the season. Sadie Bright spun a one-hitter with nine strikeouts.

South Panola wrapped up district play Saturday at home with a 13-0 win over Lake Cormorant in four innings behind Grady Beck Wilson’s perfect game.

Fondern drove in four runs while Addison Sanders and Wilson added two RBI’s each. Bright, KK Hubbard and Makenzie Houston doubled while Kaleigh Cobb and Kacie Towles singled.