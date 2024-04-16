Batesville native cookin’ the Q Published 10:15 pm Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Cutline: Batesville native Josh Booth began his culinary career in the kitchen at Domino’s on Hwy. 6. The certified Texas Booth’s Barbeque in Oxford doesn’t look much different than when it was called Lamar Yard just a few short months ago, but there have been a lot of changes. And Batesville native Josh Booth is the reason.

The restaurant closed temporarily in November. In January, owners Nickle Smith and Patrick Ellis brought in Texas pitmaster Josh Booth, who purchased the restaurant concept.

Booth is now open for business and busy as ever. Last Thursday’s ribbon cutting and Chamber of Commerce event kicked off the popular restaurant’s new focus.

Booth changed the design of the restaurant from a traditional sit-down, server style to more of an order at the counter, deli-style, with customers ordering their favorite barbeque by the pound – from ribs, to brisket to pulled pork – and then choosing sides and/or dessert cobblers.

The popular “backyard” is still there, complete with picnic tables, a children’s play area, and yard games – everything to make eating there feel like being at a neighborhood backyard barbeque.

For the grown-ups, there is a full bar and music on the weekends.

“We still have our walk-up windows on Saturday and Sundays where people sitting in the yard can walk up and buy nachos and crawfish,” Booth said.

Booth, the son of Kim Darby and Patrick Booth and grandson of Bobby Joe and Laverne Rogers graduated South Panola High School in 2001. After earning a degree at Ole Miss, he moved to Texas to start his culinary career. There he worked as an executive chef at several restaurants.

About 14 years ago, he “found barbeque.”

“I kind of fell in love with it,” Booth said. “I wanted to open my own place so I figured I’d bring it back to Mississippi.”

All of the meat is cooked in the smokehouse next to the restaurant. Booth said some of the recipes he brought with him to Booth’s Barbeque are ones he has worked on perfecting for 20 years.

Booth said opening the restaurant is a dream come true for him and admits he got emotional a few times walking through the yard while seeing his customers enjoying their experience.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for 20 years now,” he said. “And now I finally got the opportunity to do it. And it’s awesome.”

“My first kitchen job was at Domino’s in Batesville,” Booth said, remembering the roots of his culinary career. And although a humble start he will forever be grateful for the lessons learned and experience gained in his hometown.

“Go, Tigers!” Booth said.

Along with its restaurant, Booth’s Barbeque also offers catering and private events. Located at 2200 South Lamar Blvd., is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays

For more information, visit www.boothsbarbeque.com.