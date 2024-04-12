Tina Marter, 71 Published 9:47 am Friday, April 12, 2024

Tina Marter, 71, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2024, at her home in Cordova.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12, at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Tina was born on September 12, 1952 in Batesville. She spent her early years in Grenada where she was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She cherished the life-long friendships created there. In her career, she worked in banking and finance, and eventually retired from Share Foundation in El Dorado, AR where she continued to help others as a patient advocate. Tina was an avid reader. She truly enjoyed reading a good book and collecting things, particularly McCarty pottery. Tina loved going to the beach and spending time with her family and especially hugging her grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her mother Corrine Willis and her sister Vickie Wilson Jones. The family she leaves behind includes her son, Rod Marter (Kristy) of Cordova, TN; her sister, Doris Harrison of Cordova, TN; and her two precious grandchildren, Grason Marter and Claire Marter which she adored.