Beverly Houston Bray, 72 Published 9:51 am Friday, April 12, 2024

Beverly Houston Bray, 72, passed away Friday, April 5, at the Baptist DeSoto Memorial Hospital in Southaven.

Funeral services for Beverly were held Wednesday, April 10, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Friendship Cemetery in Como.

Beverly was born on March 24, 1952 to the late Lloyd Houston and Margaret Johns Houston in Sardis. She worked at Auto Zone as the parts manager for several years and was also a life-long member of the Union Baptist Church in Sardis. Beverly was a gifted pianist and found great joy in playing the piano. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband, James. Beverly had a special and undeniable love for her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, James Bray of Como; four sons, Tony Boyette of Forest, Craig Boyette of Brandon, Shaun Boyette of Como, and Ricky Boyette of Knoxville, TN; one daughter, Trina Bray of Oxford; one brother, Hal Houston (Kathy) of Como; 9 grandchildren, Paige Cook (Brody), Kayla Boyette (Chris), Chris Boyette (Haley), Kelsey Boyette, Alana Fancher, Taylor Hawkins, Mack Boyette, Mathias Bray, and Trinity Boyette; and 5 great grandchildren, Kristofer Cook, Dakota Cook, Emilee Cook, Sawyer Cook, and Easton Franklin.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one grandson, Houston Boyette.