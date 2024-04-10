Property Transfers Published 2:37 pm Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between April 1-5, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Dalton and John McCollum to Dalton McCollum, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Dalton and John McCollum to John McCollum, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Denise Corbett to Boyce Davis, Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Michael and Pamela Howe to Lawrence Properties, LLC, Fractional part of Section 24,

Township 9, Range 6.

Michael Smith, Joan Lee Shelley, and Erin Parker to Michael Smith and Erin Parker, A parcel in

Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Ricky and Jennifer Smith to Jay and Aimee Estridge, Lots 23, 24, and 25, Vance Acres

Subdivision.

Donald Allison to Melinda Olsen, Lot 72, Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Denley Rental Properties, LLC to Michael and Jennifer Jenkins, A part of the Southwest Quarter

of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Boothe Street Properties, LLC to Michael and Jennifer Jenkins, A part of the Southwest Quarter

of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Brenda Daniels to Melissa Smith, A parcel in Section 23, Township 8, Range 6 West.

Seth and Melissa Weaver to Lori Bunce, Lots 946 and 947, Section 1 of Enid Shores

Subdivision.

Bradley and Melissa Ragon to William and Candice Howell, A part of Section 12, Township 9

South, Range 6 West.

Robert and Willie Chapman to Two-Six Management, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter

of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Tony Hoskins to Vashni Hoskins, Fractional part of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6

West.

Bobby Davis to Jessica Campbell, A 4.11-acre tract of land in the Northwest Quarter of Section

5, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Willie and Joe Johnson to Renna Tucker, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Charles and Annette Montgomery to Karolyn Bullock, Fraction of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 32, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Tyler Moore to David and Jessica Rines, Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9, Range 6

West.

JT Turner to Lewis and Karen Rushing, Part of the North Half of Section 19, Township 9 South,

Range 6 West.

Lisa Wells to Richard and Amber Mills, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township

10 South, Range 7 West.

Brandon Clay to Brandon Clay and Makenna Kramer, Northwest Quarter of Section 22,

Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Mariuntay Brownlee to 21st Mortgage Corporation, Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9

South, Range 9 West.

Donald Clayton to Nolan West, Part of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

First Judicial District

John Sullivan to Kenneth Gordon, Part of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Land Group Management, LLC to Alonzo and Jermikka Jordan, Part of Section 6, Township 7

South, Range 8 West.

Cameron Smith et al. to Roy and Deborah Hightower, A parcel in Section 33, Township 7 South,

Range 6 West.

Anthony Leath to CWP Farms, LLC, Part of Section 27, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

M&K Investments, LLC to Stanton’s Corner Grocery, LLC, Part of Section 30, Township 6

South, Range 9 West.

Susan Marling and Ken White to Tucker Davidson and Ashlee Davidson, Part of Section 20,

Township 7 South, Range 6 West.