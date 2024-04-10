Panola County Jail Log Published 11:36 am Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

March 31

Chance Dodyssey Griffin, 2761 Hentz Rd., Courtland, charged with aggravated domestic

violence.

April 1

Cedric Eugene Echols, 4279 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence,

resisting arrest and failure to comply.

Shaunric Martiz Clark, 107 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.

Nathaniel Kenyon Geter, Skyline Motel, Batesville, charged with three counts of kidnapping,

resisting arrest, assault of a police officer, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

April 2

Eric Lashaun Williams, 105 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, held for Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Joseph Matthew Ireland, 62 Dogwood Circle, Sardis, held for Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Joseph Matthew Dooley, 698 Cold Springs Rd., Sardis, held for Escambia, AL, authorities.

Sam Lee Raymond, 5031 Central Academy Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Calvert Demon Smith, 2239 Cedarwood Cv., Southaven, charged with violation of probation.

Bryon Lee Quarles, 30448 Hwy. 51N, Como, charged with simple assault by threats.

Jerry Birten Birmingham, 19934 Hwy. 4E, Senatobia, arrested on a bench warrant, failure to

appear.

Tracie Leahann Ellis, 68 Rudd Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant, failure to appear.

Heather Nicole Renner, 3618 Eaxon Ave., Memphis, held for McNairy County, TN, authorities.

Kenneth Dalton Poynor, 329 Main St., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

April 3

Courtney Renee Toles, 3151 Private Rd. 239, Oxford, arrested on a bench warrant.

Trae Louis Cunningham, 109 Byars Ave., Calhoun City, charged with violation of probation.

Robin Chase Griffin, 1058 Griffin Dr., Oakland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Steven Andropolis Moore, 215 Davison St., Como, charged with domestic violence and

disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Aubreana Nicole McComb, 200 Leonard St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a

controlled substance and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Xavier Beonca Brown, 200 Leonard St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a

controlled substance and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Shawn Laterry Williams, Jr., 1656 Gregory Ave., Memphis, charged with felony possession of a

controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and improper equipment.

April 4

Laytoria Louise Simpson, 107 Dora St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Leonard McGhee, Jr., 211 Claude st., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Jacqueline Rene Ladd, 325 Hays St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Timothy Wayne Holloway, 9787 Hwy. 7, Water Valley, Drug Court sanction.

Shundrelras Eugene Jarret, 152 Flowers Rd., Pope, charged with DUI (other).

Christopher Lane Armstrong, 418 Taylor St., Como, charged with DUI (2nd), no seatbelt, no

drivers license, and no insurance.

Quentarrius Cortez Lester, 208 E. Lee St., Sardis, arrested on outstanding warrants.

Jarvis Markefric Cummings, 3925 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with DUI, child

endangerment, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance and switched tag.

Jake Tavares Morris, 323 Mitchell St., Itta Bena, charged with DUI (other).

Bobby Frantrell Boyce, 1396 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, charged with possession of marijuana.

Kyan Nicholas Bailey, 27716 Hwy. 310E, Como, charged with DUI (other).

Tony Allen Turman, 210 Sees Chapel Rd., Crenshaw, charged with DUI refusal.

Shanell Latrisha Pride, 4367 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Daren Danel Jordan, 21916 Olivia Ave., Sauk Village, IL, charged with possession of a

controlled substance.

Devante Martez Scott, 18134 Hwy. 51, Tillatoba, charged with possession of a controlled

substance.

Jamichael Kevunte Robinson, 189 Cherry Bark Lane, Courtland, charged with contempt of

court.

April 5

Raphael Deshun Thomas, 394 Camille St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Patra Sharell Smith, 403 Boothe St., Batesville, charged with telephone harassment.

Telisa Mariea Stephensan, 1501 Hentz Rd., Pope, arrested on a Miss. Dept. of Corrections

warrant.

Jakayla Raychell Flowers, 200 Fisher St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting and malicious

mischief.

Alicia Nicole Kellum, 2325 Vasser Rd., Pope, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Gabriel Andrew Ferguson, 2156 Vasser Rd., Pope, arrested on a bench warrant.

Randall Scott Holloway, 534 Sleepy Creek Lane, Pope, charged with possession of

paraphernalia and false prescription.

Phillip Wayne Pickett, 1638 Leslie Rd., Pope, charged with DUI (other).

Ashley Deann Sappington, 327 Waldrup Rd., Batesville, charged with felony possession of

methamphetamine.

George Anthony Robinson, Old Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with public drunkenness.

April 6

Ronald Kortelle Buckley, 216 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with telephone harassment.

Kylan Cortez Speights, 4913 Ridge Walk, Memphis, arrested on a bench warrant.

April 7

John Wayne Findley, 14607 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with possession of crack cocaine.

Darryl Lamar Watson, 275 Levee St., Crenshaw, charged with domestic violence and petit

larceny.

Tammy Lynn Payne, 120 Trianon St., Batesville, charged with grand larceny.

Kyla Kiona Renfroe, 113 Autumn St., Coldwater, charged with DUI (other).

Alvin Eugene Russell,13617 Hwy. 315, Sardis,

Linda Kaye Gross, 139 Graham Rd., Sardis, charged with felony shoplifting and conspiracy.