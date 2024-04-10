North Delta Volleyball Team preparing for competition Published 8:40 am Wednesday, April 10, 2024

North Delta School is introducing a new sport to the school – volleyball at the high school level. Elementary teacher Lauren Lee will be the head coach, and has held introductory clinics to cover fundamentals and teach the rules. Lee coached military kids on bases and was an assistant high school coach in Tennessee before moving to Mississippi where she headed the Southern Storm, a volleyball club in DeSoto County. Lee said volleyball is a passion for her and she hopes to pass on her love for the game to young girls as they become strong leaders. She said the North Delta program will be based on a Christian mindset and guiding the players to success on the court. (Contributed)