Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, April 10, 2024

April 2

Eureka St., elderly female has COPD and is congested.

Dogwood Heights, 43 year old male has overdosed, possibly fentyle.

Hwy. 6E, past Good Hope Rd., vehicle accident, caller reports school bus involved.

April 4

Cedarcrest Circle, 36 year old female having a seizure.

Jackson St., 55 year old male with multiple spasms.

Jackson St., female has fallen and needs lift assist.

WalMart, female has passed out at register 3, is breathing.

Hwy. 35N, vehicle accident, involves injuries.

John R. Lovelace Dr., Mi’ Pueblo, caller advises a vehicle in the parking lot is smoking, no

occupants.

Hwy. 51S, area of Job Corps, caller advises her vehicle is smoking and making popping

sounds, BPD on scene for traffic control.

Lakewood Dr., 70 year old male has fallen, unknown injuries, Lifeguard has been toned.

April 5

Garson St., lift assist only, alarm company advises the door may be locked.

London Cove, lift assist only, no injuries.

Fields St., unknown medical call, Lifeguard needed.

Calvary St., residential smoke alarm.

Everette St., 18 year old female with a medical emergency.

Hwy. 6E, Cafe Ole, 21 year old male with shortness of breath and sweating, outside on the

bench.

Hyde Place, 74 year old female can’t move.

April 6

Shagbark Dr., 78 year old female has fallen, needs lift assist.

Pine Place, 76 year old female is weak.

Shagbark Dr., subject has fallen, reports that all doors are locked at the house.

Brewer & Mill Cross Roads intersection, head on collision, unknown injuries.

Armstrong St., 83 year old female with altered level of consciousness.

Hwy. 51N., Dixieland BBQ, 27 year old female has passed out.

Vance St., 75 year old female weak and in pain.

April 7

Tiger Dr., stuck float detector in the 9th grade building.

Lester St., 66 year old female with side pain.

Van Voris, Corner Store, Tracy Baker advises he is feeling weak and dizzy.

Shadow Lane, oven is on fire.

April 8

West St., 28 year old subject is throwing up.

Willow Dr., 89 year old female with possible stroke.

House-Carlson Dr., Chili’s restaurant, 58 year old female unable to speak, unconscious.

James St., 92 year old female has fallen from the bed, Lifeguard has been toned.

James St., 92 year old female lethargic, Lifeguard has been toned.