NDS Class of ‘14 holds reunion Published 5:01 pm Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Members of the North Delta School Class of 2014 held a 10 year reunion on Saturday, April 6, at The Harrison on the Batesville Square. Classmates were joined by their spouses and friends for an evening of celebration and live music provided by The Aviators, a local band that includes some of the Green Wave Class of ‘14. Pictured are (front, from left) John McKay, David Gonzales, Tyler Beard, Claire Gant West, (second row) Barrett Climer Wilson, Kelsey DeVazier Perry, Jordan Raney Thweatt, Laura Beth Parker, Julianna Morrow Guckert, Hastings Neal Greenlee, Erin Snider, Parker Neth, Neil Patel, (back row) Laura Kate Fortner, Ramey McElerth, William Rayburn, Ryan Bridges, Charlie Ann Nix Moore, Mary Lynn Lewis Howell, Lillian Weldon, Peyton Rico Arnold, Sam Copeland, Bradley Booth, Skyler Lawson, Adam Sullivan, Andy Linder, and Ryne Hitchcock. Not pictured are Grayson Sims Anderson and Madison Atkinson. The reunion was attended by 29 of the 38 graduates that year. (Contributed)