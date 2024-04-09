Chief Darby addresses citizens about crime Published 10:41 pm Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Two months after being named Chief of Police in Batesville, Dennis Darby this week issued an open letter to the city’s residents outlining his assessment of the state of crime and punishment in the city.

The letter was delivered by hand to The Panolian office on Tuesday.

It reads:

“On February 9, 2024, I swore an oath to the citizens of Batesville to protect and serve. In upholding that oath, I want to inform the citizens of the progress we have made during my first sixty days as your Chief of Police. I have had incredible feedback concerning the movement we are taking the department and the changes we have made.

At the Batesville Police Department, we have been working around the clock to increase patrol in high crime areas and increase safety checkpoints. We want our citizens as well as those from neighboring communities to feel safe in our city while visiting our restaurants and shopping with our vendors.

In order to do this, I want to encourage our citizens to help us with our efforts to reduce crime and create a safer community. This not only helps with the citizens and business owners of Batesville, but it also encourages city growth by bridging in new residents and businesses.

I want to make it clear that if you come to Batesville with the intent to rob, steal, or create havoc in our town that you will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We at the Batesville Police Department, will not tolerate this behavior.

My goal as your Chief of Police is to fulfill the Batesville Police Departments vision to always attempt to create a safer community in which to raise our families and therefore promote a brighter future for all. I want to thank you for your support, and look forward to working with you all in the days to come.”