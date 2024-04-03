Restaurant Inspections Published 12:28 pm Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Staff report

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 23 food service inspections in Panola between

March 1 and March 31 with 51 facilities receiving A grades. There were three B grades and four

C grades assigned.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter

grade to clearly communicate the most recent health department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading

system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care

centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. “B” grade means critical

violations were found but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist.

No further corrective actions are required. “C” grade means critical violations were found, but

some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all

violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.

The Panola County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were as follows:

Como Steakhouse, Mr. Jiffy, Como Primary School, Batesville Intermediate School cafeteria,

North Panola High School, Pope School, Cracker Barrel, South Panola High School, Batesville

Junior and Middle schools, Oyster Blues, Chili’s Bar and Grill, Kern’s Restaurant at the Holiday

Inn, Dixieland BBQ, El Rio and Bar, 6NTubbs, Batesville Elementary, El Mariachi Bar and Grill,

Home Place Pastures and Arby’s on Highway 6 E.

The Panola County facilities receiving B grades were as follows:

Kern’s Lounge/Bar at the Holiday Inn, Home2Suites by Hilton and Comfort Suites.

The Panola County facilities receiving C grades were:

Kern’s Lounge/Bar, Little Caesars Pizza, Angel Adult Center and Comfort Suites.