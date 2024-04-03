Panola County Jail Log Published 11:27 am Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

March 26

Larry James Robinson, Jr., 204 MLK Dr., Batesville, held for the Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Jennifer Holland Respess, 5606 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with shoplifting.

Gregory Danate Wright, 1509 Still Rd., Sardis, charged with felony child abuse.

Randarius Deshun Kelly, 227 Terry Ave., Crenshaw, charged with robbery.

March 27

John Thomas Shipp, 53 Harris Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Robert Maurice Dean, 648 Pocahontas St., Sardis, arrested on bench warrants.

Eva Virginia Funk, 299 Midway Rd., Pope, held for Tunica County authorities.

Izer Quantarius Farmer, 303 Church St., Como, charged with contempt of court.

James Lester Fordside, 2355 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Justin Hentz, 712 Holmes Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence, failure to comply, improper tag, and three

counts of malicious mischief.

Deadrian Montgomery, 197 Betty Wilson Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court.

Alex Jammal Gross, 740C Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

James Alexander Thomas, 175 Dishmon Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court.

March 28

Antwiesha Twinae Miles, 105 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with contempt of court, serving 30 days.

Taleisha Shantae Lloyd, 434 Taylor St., Como, charged with grand larceny.

Kenisha Danielle Wallace, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with trespassing.

Mariya B’asia Fondron, 98 Will Stewart Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jedarrius Kendall Turner, 103 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jarvis Me’gail Mosley, 445 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with failure to yield to blue lights and reckless driving.

March 29

Christopher Lydell Madden, 1139 Hwy. 3, Crenshaw, charged with DUI (3rd).

Everett Riley Mixon, 106 London Cove, Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

Jessie Lynn Mixon, 2045 Hughes Rd., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

March 30

Jasmine Smoot, 714 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Arrington Jamaar Hill, 168 Abe Hill Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court.

Gerdarious Danielle Wilbourn, 129 Orange Dr., Senatobia, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Jamil Lashon Mottley, 1910 Freeman Rd., Como, changed with possession of a controlled substance and firearm

enhancement penalty.

Shanta Quintisa Armstrong, 147A Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with simple assault.

Timorian Devonte Holliday, 8191 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault.

Kenneth Matthew Poole, 202 Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Brandon Baker, 246 Bethlehem Cove, Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Albert John Johnson, 8353 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

John Jerome Lyons, 121 Johnnie Lyons Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Rondale Kirk, 1291 Tom Cooper Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and no insurance.

Rene Monique Wilson, 878 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, switched

tag, no drivers license, and no insurance.

Larry Curtis Hunter-Merritt, 81 Abram Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court.

March 31

Latoya Shakala Tucker, 308 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with aggravated assault and disturbance of the peace.

Yazmine Keyonta Henderson, 111 Hightower St., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Roddison Reshawn Robinson, 1023 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply,

resisting arrest, and disturbance of the peace.

Kathy Michelle Caine, 1237 Ales Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.