Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 10:27 am Wednesday, April 3, 2024
March 26
Hwy. 6E., GE Aviation, 47 year old female experiencing chest pains, Lifeguard has been toned.
Dogwood Heights, caller advises she smells something burning in her bedroom, can’t find
anything faulty.
Jackson St., 80 year old male with decreased mobility.
Jackson St., 72 year old female with weakness.
Jackson St., female caller advises she has broken her toe.
Hadorn Rd., 69 year old female having a seizure, Lifeguard has been toned.
Hadorn Rd., 69 has fallen, still on the floor, Lifeguard has been toned.
March 27
Hwy. 6, Plaza Jewelers parking lot, female has passed out.
Hwy. 6E, near Wal Mart, for subject under the influence of narcotics, Batesville PD is en route.
March 28
Shagbark Dr., life assist only.
Medical Center Dr., Zaxby’s, subject is having a diabetic seizure, caller advises subject may be
combative.
Browning St., possible electrical fire.
March 29
Mt. Olivet and Cotton Plant Roads area, grass fire.
Mt. Olivet and Cotton Plant Roads area, caller advises a tree has rekindled.
Wal Mart, 45 year old male subject is disoriented, EMS is en route.
Cole Dr., 17 year old with a cut on his hand, advises he is in pain.
March 30
Vance St., 3 month old child running a high fever.
Vance St., 8 year old child with chest pain.
College St., 69 year old male has fallen and injured his head.
Hwy. 51N, Walgreen’s parking lot, two vehicle hit and run accident, unknown injuries, Batesville
PD is en route.
March 31
Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, truck has hit the building near the tire shop.
April 1
Patton Lane, 32 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.
Jackson St., lift assist only, female subject not injured.