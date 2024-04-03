Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:27 am Wednesday, April 3, 2024

March 26

Hwy. 6E., GE Aviation, 47 year old female experiencing chest pains, Lifeguard has been toned.

Dogwood Heights, caller advises she smells something burning in her bedroom, can’t find

anything faulty.

Jackson St., 80 year old male with decreased mobility.

Jackson St., 72 year old female with weakness.

Jackson St., female caller advises she has broken her toe.

Hadorn Rd., 69 year old female having a seizure, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hadorn Rd., 69 has fallen, still on the floor, Lifeguard has been toned.

March 27

Hwy. 6, Plaza Jewelers parking lot, female has passed out.

Hwy. 6E, near Wal Mart, for subject under the influence of narcotics, Batesville PD is en route.

March 28

Shagbark Dr., life assist only.

Medical Center Dr., Zaxby’s, subject is having a diabetic seizure, caller advises subject may be

combative.

Browning St., possible electrical fire.

March 29

Mt. Olivet and Cotton Plant Roads area, grass fire.

Mt. Olivet and Cotton Plant Roads area, caller advises a tree has rekindled.

Wal Mart, 45 year old male subject is disoriented, EMS is en route.

Cole Dr., 17 year old with a cut on his hand, advises he is in pain.

March 30

Vance St., 3 month old child running a high fever.

Vance St., 8 year old child with chest pain.

College St., 69 year old male has fallen and injured his head.

Hwy. 51N, Walgreen’s parking lot, two vehicle hit and run accident, unknown injuries, Batesville

PD is en route.

March 31

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, truck has hit the building near the tire shop.

April 1

Patton Lane, 32 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Jackson St., lift assist only, female subject not injured.