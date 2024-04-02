Tigers pick up first district win – Swept by Saltillo, beat Grenada 12-1 Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, April 2, 2024

With the region schedule at its midway point, South Panola finally picked up that elusive first district win with a 12-1 trouncing of Grenada on the road Monday night. No individual or team stats were available from the game as of press time. Last week the Tigers dropped a pair of games 13-7 and 10-6 against Saltillo.

South Panola is now 1-4 in Region play and 10-7-1 overall.

Saltillo 13

SP 7

In the opening game of the home-and-home meeting Wednesday (March,27) at Saltillo, South Panola led 6-1 in the fourth inning before the home-standing Tigers erupted for twelve runs over the following three innings to take the win.

Daniel Moore and Micheal Johnson drove in two runs each for South Panola while Owen Roebuck and Eli Raines doubled. Luke Alexander and Janario Humphrey contributed with singles.

Landon Dickinson added an RBI while Charlie Bowlin plated two runs with Cam Moore adding a run.

Landon Roberts tossed 3.2 innings on the mound with Johnson adding two innings and Will Daleke giving 1⁄3 inning in relief.

Saltillo 10

SP 6

Saltillo led 10-1 in the sixth before South Panola put up five runs in the bottom half of the inning but could not complete the comeback.

Humphrey collected half of the Tiger hits with three singles and two runs driven in. Roebuck added a single and scored a run while Johnson crossed the plate twice. Anson Bright,

Daniel Moore and Dalton McGee also scored runs.

Landon Dickinson got the starting nod on the mound and went 5.1 innings before giving way to Bright who went one inning with Holden Daleke closing out the game.

TheTigers host Grenada Friday in a region contest before visiting Lafayette County on Saturday.