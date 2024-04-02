Downs pounds IA pitching – Senior leads Green Wave hit parade Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, April 2, 2024

The red-hot North Delta School Green Wave (16-3, 6-0) continued its winning ways on the baseball diamond by sweeping a three game series against Indianola Academy.

The Green Wave remained undefeated in district play at 6-0 and 16-3 overall and has made their first appearance in the MAIS Prep poll at No. 9 according to capitalsportsms.com

ND 18

IA 8

(6 innings)

Junior right-fielder Deacon Downs had a career night with two singles, a triple and home run with six RBI’s as the home team led 12-2 in the fifth inning.

Hunter Carpenter and Rowan Gordan both drove in three runs each while Herron Williams, Owens Johnson and Jett Manning recorded singles with one RBI. Johnson scored four

runs in the game with Kolby Baker crossing the plate twice.

Johnson improved to 5-2 on the mound by tossing four innings followed by two innings of relief from Baker.

ND 21

IA 3

(5 innings)

The Green Wave made quick work of the Colonels in game one of a twinbill at Indianola Thursday (March 28) with a 11-run first inning.

North Delta peppered 22 hits off four Colonel pitchers as seven Green Wave hitters recorded multiple hits that included eight doubles.

Baylor Scammon drove in three runs with three doubles and a single while Johnson collected four RBI’s on two doubles and a single. Manning contributed with three singles and three

RBI’s followed by Carpenter’s four singles and three runs scored.

Downs continued his hot hitting with two singles, triple and three RBI’s with Gordon adding two doubles and two runs driven in. Williams chipped in with two singles and two RBI’s.

Clayton Hentz improved to 5-1 on the season by going the distance with four strikeouts on six hits.

ND 8

IA 2

Herron Williams blasted a grand slam home run capped off a six-run fourth inning as North Delta completed the sweep. Alex Jackson and Scammon delivered two singles with

Downs adding a single and double. Johnson and Gordon delivered singles.

Downs finished the series 9-for-11 at the plate with six runs and nine runs batted in. Jackson ran his pitching record to 5-0 by fanning seven in six innings. Williams closed out the game

with two strikeouts in one inning of relief.

North Delta visits Kirk Thursday in a district double header before hosting Strayhorn Saturday.

The Green Wave then opens up a crucial three-game district series at No.10 Marshall next Tuesday.