William Baucum Chambers, 74 Published 9:42 am Monday, April 1, 2024

William Baucum Chambers, 74, of Tillatoba, passed away Good Friday, March 29, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford.

He was born Dec. 13, 1949, in Tallahatchie County to Ben Frank, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Ross Chambers. Baucum was a retired heavy equipment operator and attended Tillatoba Baptist Church. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and yard work. He also had a soft spot for animals and was a dog lover, also. Above all, he was a devoted family man who deeply cared for those he loved, especially his children and grandchildren.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Tillatoba Baptist Church with Rev. Rickey Harris officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. The family and out of town guests will gather in the church fellowship hall for refreshments immediately following the service.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Karen Chambers; daughter, Angel Pernell(Pete) of Holcomb; three sons, William Baucum Chambers, Jr.(Sherry) of Houston, TX, Christopher Frank Chambers(Angie) of Pope and Jeff Allen Chambers of Tillatoba; sister, Charla Campbell(David) of Carrollton; brother, Ben Allen Chambers (Debbie) of Batesville; nine grandchildren, Matt Chambers, Jessica Chambers, Hunter Chambers, Haden Franklin, Kevin Chambers, Bryer Cook, Drake Franklin, Parker Pernell and Aaron Pernell; two great-grandchildren, Ava Vest and Haven Chambers; lifelong friends, Bill and Joyce Doubleday; nephew and his namesake, Bill Wolfe along with a host of other nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ben Frank Chambers, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Ross Chambers Tunnell; his stepfather, James Tunnell, Sr.; sister, Quay Wolfe and a brother, Ben Frank Chambers, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the American Heart Association or to SHARE – Grenada, P.O. Box 2082, Grenada, MS 38902.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).