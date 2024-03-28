Property Transfers Published 4:00 pm Thursday, March 28, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between March 18 – 22, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Morgan Lamb and Lucas Lamb to Titus Smith, Lot 48, Section L, Sardis Lake Estates.

Martha Frances Byers Revocable Trust to Jennifer Lyn Zupo, A fraction of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 5, Township 10 South, Range 5 West; a fraction of the South Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 5,

Township 10 South, Range 5 West; and a fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 10 South, Range

5 West.

FSB & CO Frank West to Frank West and Lenora W. West, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20,

Township 9 South, Range 6 West, containing 1.39 acres, more or less.

John Hardy to Tonetta McClain, Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Davis and Christina Hemmings (Dartby) to Harold Booth, 2.40 acres, more or less, in the Northeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Harold Booth to Harold and Ellen Booth, Part of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Zachary and Ashlyn Adams to Cole Brownlee, Lot 10 of Block 9 and a fraction of Lot 11 of Block 9, Batesville.

Mary Ann Towles to William Towles, Jr., and Christopher Towles, Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 8

South, Range 8 West.

Mona Lisa Hawkins Hervey to Ray Hawkins, The Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 18,

Township 10 South, Range 5 West, containing 40 acres, more or less.

Jimmy E. Roberson to Kenneth Applewhite, A 12.41-acre tract located in the North Half of Section 9, Township 10

South, Range 8 West.

Jimmy E. Roberson to Kenneth Applewhite, A 3.07-acre tract located in the North Half of Section 9 and a fractional

part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Michael J. Percell, Sr. to Percell Family Living Trust, Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5

West.

Corrine and Dana Jackson to Corrine Jackson, Lot 76, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Joann Druetto to Jerry and Preston Burkes, The South Half of Lot 15 of Block 10, Batesville.

J&N of Grenada, LLC to Mini Systems Holding Company, LLC, A part of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 7

West.

Mary Lou Barnett and Latitia Hopper to Lori Hopper et al., A fractional part of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 6

West.

Dace and Angie Copeland to Michael and Donna Jean Bratcher, A parcel in Section 6, Township 10 South, Range 6

West.

Thomas Gant to Emily Coleman, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Donald Downs to Panola County, A fractional part of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Shaketta Martin to Shaketta and Lamarius Martin, Part of Lot 1, Block 15, Batesville.

Nolan West to Billy Joe and Joshua Strickland, Part of Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Brenda Comstock to Brenda Comstock et al., Part of Lot 6, Block 13, Batesville.

First Judicial District

Estate of Erma Sherrill Cleveland to Undraneka Kimmons, Lot 19, Walter Taylor Farm, Section 36, Township 6

South, Range 8 West.

Addie Faulkner to Lynette Wooten, A 0.38-acre fraction, more or less, of the South Half of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 25, Township 6 South, Range 6 West, and a 110-acre fraction, more or less, of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 25, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.