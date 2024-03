Panola County Miss Hospitality will compete in Hattiesburg in July Published 1:54 pm Thursday, March 28, 2024

The 2024 Panola County Miss Hospitality isAddison Lawrence. She will represent Panola County at the Miss Hospitality competition in Hattiesburg in July. Pictured areMario, Natalie, Marlie and Addison Lawrence. (Panola Partnership)